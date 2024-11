The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Tuesday morning cleared for publication the names of four soldiers who served in the 92nd Battalion, Kfir Brigade, and who fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Their names are:

Staff Sergeant Orr Katz, aged 20, from Ma'ale Adumim, Staff Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin, aged 21, from Carmit, Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, aged 21, from Afula, and Staff Sergeant Ofir Eliyahu, aged 20, from Holon.

Their families have been notified.