Guy Shabtai, who was wounded in battle in Lebanon about two weeks ago, died this morning (Friday) of his wounds.

Guy, a 39-year-old resident of Jerusalem, was a teacher at the Horev school in the capital.

The Shabtai family said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hizkiyahu Guy Shabtai, after he was wounded in battle in Lebanon about two weeks ago and was summoned to join the heavenly yeshiva this morning. An announcement will be made about the time of the funeral, which will probably take place during the morning at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. 'Sing out praise, O you nations, for His people! For He will avenge the blood of His servants, inflict revenge upon His adversaries, and appease His land [and] His people. ."

The IDF stated, Master Sergeant (Res.), Guy Shabtay, aged 39, from Jerusalem, Coordinator of Religious and Spiritual Services in the 8207th Battalion, 288th (Alon) Brigade, succumbed to his injuries after being severely injured on October 26th, 2024, during combat in southern Lebanon.