Hadas, the mother of Sgt. Ofri Yafe, a soldier in the Paratroopers reconnaissance unit who was killed in crossfire during an operation in Khan Yunis, spoke about a message she received from one of her son’s comrades - a sniper who had been part of the same unit. Israeli military correspondents reported that Ofri was mistakenly hit by Israeli fire.

According to Hadas, the sniper reached out to apologize for the harm caused to her son. In an interview with Galei Tzahal, she shared the response she sent him.

“I wrote to him to tell the sniper who hit Ofri about our love," she said. “It’s enough that Ofri’s life was cut short. We don’t want the poor sniper’s soul to be burdened as well."

Hadas emphasized that she does not harbor anger toward the army, even as she struggles with her grief. “Does this make sense? Is there no value to life? It feels so arbitrary. Why was this entry into Gaza necessary?" she asked. “Truly, I am not angry at the army."