Hundreds attended the Thursday funeral of Sergeant Major (Res.) Asa'el Babad, who died of his injuries after being severely wounded in a battle in Rafah a few months ago.

The funeral took place at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, attended by his family, fellow soldiers, and a large public of mourners.

A poignant moment occurred after Asa'el's son recited the Mourner's Kaddish, his voice choked with tears. Immediately afterward, the mourners began singing together "Ani Ma'amin," a song of faith expressing belief in the ultimate redemption.

Asa'el, 38 years old and a resident of Bnei Adam in the Binyamin Regional Council, is survived by his wife Hagit and five children. During the eulogies, his family and friends described him as a person of kindness, faith, and action.

Hagit, Asael's wife, eulogized: "As you would always say, that's how G-d wanted it. What great faith you had, without questions or doubts, even when it was tough. You wouldn't complain or say you didn't have strength. You were a man of action, with a G-dly touch. You managed to fix and solve everything. I am so proud of you for the simple simple and brave life. Thank you for the 15 years together, of joint creation, for being my support, for giving me stability in life, and building me a home in every sense."

She added, "Your organs have so much significance by saving other people. I will miss your silent presence, your ability to listen. What a righteous man you were, a man of kindness. How many people have you helped at every hour of the day, without thinking twice. When you were in the reserves, you would say, 'I am doing what I need to do,' simply."