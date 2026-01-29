ניתוח השתלת הריאות ה-1,000 דוברות בילינסון

The Pulmonology Division and the Thoracic Surgery Department at Rabin Medical Center, mark an unprecedented achievement on both the national and international level: the completion of the 1,000th lung transplant in Israel. Rabin Medical Center, which performs the vast majority of lung transplants in the country, has reached this significant milestone for the first time in Israel, placing it alongside the world’s leading and largest transplant centers.

The transplant was made possible thanks to the noble donation of the family of fallen reserve soldier Asael Babad. Asael’s lungs were transplanted into Amram Hazan, who suffered from advanced chronic lung disease, and thanks to the donation his life was saved. Amram (53) is a resident of Netivot and a father of nine children.

The family of Asael Babad said: “Asael always felt a divine mission to do good for the people of Israel, and it was clear to us from the very first moment that if there was a way to save lives even after Asael’s passing, this was the right thing to do. It warms our hearts to know that this was the 1,000th lung transplant at Rabin Medical Center, and we hope this will mark the opening sign for thousands more transplants in the future, with God’s help. We wish the recipient good health and long life. This lung transplant once again highlights what a wonderful nation the people of Israel are, a nation for w`hom Asael gave his life."

Amram Hazan, lung transplant recipient at Rabin Medical Center, said: “I am deeply grateful to the noble family who donated the lungs to me and I wish them health and success. Thanks to them I am breathing on my own again and returned to life after being in a very serious condition. We prayed that I would be the 1,000th transplant recipient because my condition had worsened. My wife went to the Baba Sali's tomb to pray, and as soon as she came out we were informed that I was receiving lungs. The surgery went smoothly and without pain, and I thank the doctors at Rabin Medical Center for everything."

Dr. Erez Barenboim, CEO of Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson and Hasharon Hospitals), By Clalit Group, said: “This historic achievement would not have been possible without the extraordinary nobility of spirit of the donors and their families, and without the cooperation of the National Transplant Center, which accompanies donor families through these difficult and meaningful steps. We bow our heads in deep gratitude to the families who chose to perform the most noble and sacred act imaginable, giving life to others from the deepest loss and grief. The ability to reach out and save lives in moments of profound tragedy is testimony to the power of giving and mutual responsibility in Israeli society, and it is what enables us at Rabin Medical Center to continue performing miracles every day."

Dr. Osnat Livneh Streichman, Head of the Pulmonology Institute at Rabin Medical Center, said: “With every transplant, when we call to inform a patient to arrive for a lung transplant, the excitement that a person will receive air to breathe again and in fact life itself is always accompanied by pain, because the loss of one family becomes the life of another. The moving and noble donation of the family of Asael Babad granted new life to Amram. We thank and honor their donation and every family that performs this sacred act. We are excited to continue accompanying Amram on his journey as a transplant recipient, together with many other recipients whom we support."

Dr. Yury Peysakhovich, Head of the Thoracic Surgery Department at Rabin Medical Center, said: “This is a moment of immense pride, not only for the hospital but for the entire Israeli healthcare system. The achievement is the result of dedicated work by multidisciplinary teams who work tirelessly to save lives and who accumulate skills and experience that further enhance our capabilities."