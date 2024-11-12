US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) as the Secretary of State in his administration, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Rubio has been a strong supporter of Israel, saying last November that Israel should "destroy every element of Hamas" when confronted by activists from the anti-Israel Code Pink organization.

In 2020, he co-sponsored legislation to provide $3.3 billion in annual aid to Israel, codifying the 2016 memorandum of understanding between the Obama administration and the Netanyahu government that guarantees Israel $38 billion in security assistance over 10 years.

Rubio sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, running against Trump, but dropped out of the presidential race soon after losing to Trump in his own state. He endorsed Trump in the 2024 race.

News of Rubio’s possible appointment as Secretary of State came after it was reported that Trump has asked Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) to be his White House national security adviser.

Earlier on Monday, Trump officially nominated Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to serve as the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” he said in a statement.

“Elise is a strong and very smart America First fighter. She graduated from Harvard University, with honors, was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, and is the highest ranking woman in Congress, as the House Republican Conference Chair. She was the first Member of Congress to endorse me, and has always been a staunch advocate,” added Trump.

“Elise is a senior Member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Intelligence Committee, and led the charge against antisemitism on college campuses. She will be an incredible Ambassador to the United Nations, delivering Peace through Strength and America First National Security policies!” he concluded.