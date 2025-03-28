Released hostage Amit Soussana, who was returned in the first hostage deal, will receive the International Women of Courage Award award for 2025, presented by the Secretary of State of the United States.

This is one of the most prestigious awards in the world given to women for outstanding courage and inspiring leadership.

The award will be presented at a festive ceremony to be held on April 1 at the State Department in Washington, with the participation of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, who will present her with the award.

Since her release from captivity, Amid has become a leading figure in the fight for the return of captives, and she has spoken publicly and courageously about the severe sexual violence she experienced. Her testimony before the UN Security Council received international attention and led to a broad discussion on the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

Upon receiving the award, Susanna will join the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), the flagship program of the U.S. State Department, aimed at strengthening cooperation with pioneering women in the fields of human rights, law, and society.

Susanna responded: "I am proud to receive this award from the U.S. Secretary of State. I accept it on behalf of the women who fought on October 7, on behalf of the women who were by my side in captivity and who kept me alive, and on behalf of all the women who are fighting for the return of their loved ones."

"This award comes at a critical moment – the hostages cannot wait. Every passing day increases the suffering and reduces the chances of survival. I call on the world to act – to bring them back now."

She added: "I thank President Trump and his administration for their efforts in the hostage deal, and I trust that they will continue to act until the last hostage comes home."