US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US has revoked the visas of over 300 “lunatics” in its crackdown on pro-Hamas protests on college campuses.

Responding to a question on the number of foreign students whose visas have been revoked during a visit to Guyana yesterday (Thursday), Rubio stated, “Maybe more than 300 at this point. We do it every day, every time I find one of these lunatics.”

He was also asked about the visa revocation for Turkish citizen Rumeysa Ozturk, a doctoral student at Tufts University in Massachusetts. "We revoked [her visa] and here's why ... If you apply for a visa to enter the United States and be a student, and you tell us that the reason that you're coming to the United States is not just cause you want to write Op Eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students taking over buildings, creating a ruckus, we're not gonna give you a visa."

"If you lie to us and get a visa and enter the United States and with that visa participate in that sort of activity, we're gonna take away your visa. And once you've lost your visa, you're no longer legally in the United States and we have a right, like every country in the world has a right, to remove you from that country," he said.