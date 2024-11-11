US President-elect Donald Trump has offered Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik the job as US Ambassador to the United Nations, two sources familiar told CNN on Sunday.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Trump was considering the New York congresswoman, who has been a strong ally of his, for the role. She was previously reportedly considered for Trump’s running mate before he ultimately chose JD Vance.

Stefanik, who has been a staunch supporter of Israel , visited Israel in May and spoke at the Knesset , where she criticized President Joe Biden for his policy approach to Israel and the war in Gaza.