Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), US President Donald Trump’s nominee for Ambassador to the United Nations, vowed on Saturday that Hamas would be “eradicated”.

Speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Stefanik affirmed the Trump administration’s unwavering support for Israel.

“It has never been more important to show the world’s unequivocal support for Israel,” she declared. “We will not rest until every hostage is brought home and Hamas is eradicated.”

“This past week, we continue to see with crystal clarity that our fight to support Israel and eradicate Hamas is a fight between good and evil, light and darkness, life and death,” she stated. “The world must never forget that Hamas terrorists savagely murdered over 1,200 innocent civilians—including women, children, the elderly and babies—and took hundreds hostage, committing unspeakable atrocities against humanity.”

She also took aim at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), labeling it a “pro-Hamas terrorist group that committed atrocities on Oct. 7.” Stefanik noted that Trump had already cut US funding to the agency and signaled that he would take even stronger action.

“Make no mistake. Hear it now,” she said. “We will not only defund UNRWA, we will dismantle it.”

Stefanik rose to prominence when she grilled presidents of universities at a hearing of the House Education Committee which dealt with the phenomenon of rising antisemitism on college campuses, and exposed their failure to confirm that calls for the genocide of Jews violated their schools’ rules.

In her remarks at CPAC on Saturday, she vowed to carry that same fight to the United Nations.

“I led the charge to expose the rot of antisemitism on college campuses, and I will lead the charge on behalf of President Trump to root out the rot of the true den of antisemitism, and that is the UN,” Stefanik declared.

During her recent confirmation hearing at the Senate, Stefanik called out the "antisemitic rot within the United Nations."

"There are more resolutions targeting Israel than any other country, any other crisis, combined," she said, before calling out UN Women for "failing to condemn Hamas' terrorist attack and terrorist regime against innocent civilian women, using rape and targeting women specifically, taking them hostage."