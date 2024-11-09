US President-elect Donald Trump is reported to be considering Elise Stefanik, a pro-Israel New York Republican representative, for the position of the USA's ambassador to the UN.

Stefanik has long been favored by Trump for aggressive support of his policies, and has been a vocal critic of campus antisemitism.

It remains to be seen whether Stefanik would accept the post. She has been outspoken against the United Nations for its criticism of Israel, and has called to reduce USA funding of the UN in response.

Should Stefanik leave Congress for the UN, a special election would be needed to replace her. Such an incident would be unlikely to affect the House, as her district is heavily Republican.