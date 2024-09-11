The income that Hamas steals from the humanitarian aid sent to Gaza is estimated at half a billion dollars, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday evening.

Hamas takes control over the aid, hides it in warehouses and later sells it to the Gazan population, earn a lot of money from it.

The money Hamas earns is invested in recruiting new terrorists and paying salaries to existing terrorists.

Last week Arutz Sheva – Israel National News announced that bereaved families and parents of hostages appealed to the Supreme Court demanding a halt in humanitarian aid to Gaza, following a petition submitted by left-wing organizations, seeking to expand aid to Gaza.

The request stated that "the applicants are victims of a crime, families of the hostages, who are being held by force by Hamas, in violation of the laws of war, families of those murdered during the October 7th (Simchat Torah) massacre, as well as families of those killed in terrorist acts by Hamas. Some of the applicants survived the massacre, but cannot return to their homes because of Hamas’ ongoing terrorist activities, maintained thanks to the aid that the terrorist organization receives."

"The applicants claim that the humanitarian aid mentioned in the petition serves as direct aid to terrorism, and they request to declare that it is prohibited to aid terrorism, and that this is in breach of the law and immoral. They demand to join as respondents to the petition to ensure that their rights as victims of a crime will be heard and that they will be protected," they stated in the appeal.

The applicants included family members of Amit Bunzel, Elkana Liebman, Eitan Mor, Yonatan Samerano and Ran Gvili.