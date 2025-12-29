Mahmoud Mardawi, a senior official in the Hamas terror organization, accused Israel of failing to uphold the commitments outlined in the ceasefire agreement.

Mardawi claimed that Israel is taking a selective approach to the agreement’s clauses and continues a policy of “killing and starvation” toward the Palestinian Arab population.

He called on the US administration to exert political pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and compel him to implement the agreement fully and without delay.

The top Hamas official said that implementing the various clauses is essential for moving to the second phase of the agreement, with the goal of ending the fighting and easing civilian suffering in Gaza.

In this context, Mardawi stated that a Palestinian Arab committee must be established to manage the affairs of the Gaza Strip - one that, in his words, reflects the will of the Palestinian Arab people.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority’s government operations room in Ramallah announced on Sunday that approximately 200,000 caravans are needed to meet the humanitarian needs of the displaced in the Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, the winter weather - including rain and storms - has caused extensive damage to tents and temporary shelters, worsening the situation for thousands of displaced people.