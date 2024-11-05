A soldier in the 932nd Battalion, Nahal Brigade, was severely injured during combat in southern Lebanon on Monday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Tuesday morning.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.

The IDF continued its operations in Lebanon on Monday, conducting limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence in thicketed terrain along the border fence in southern Lebanon, where the Hezbollah terrorist organization has established itself.

The troops located terrorist infrastructure, military sites, weapons stockpiles, a missile storage facility, and compounds designated for infiltrating into Israeli territory. Simultaneously, the engineering forces of the 188th Brigade are uncovering, neutralizing and destroying this infrastructure, according to the military.

"These activities are part of the ongoing effort to dismantle Hezbollah's terror capabilities and prevent attacks from these areas targeting civilian communities in northern Israel," the IDF stated.

In addition, the IAF conducted an aerial operation and struck Hezbollah terror targets belonging to Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Syria.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that this is Hezbollah’s central intelligence body, responsible for intelligence assessments, the direction of intelligence activities, and intelligence gathering and detection capabilities.

Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters has a branch in Syria, which includes an independent intelligence gathering, coordination, and assessment network under the direct command of Hezbollah's Head of Intelligence, Hassan Ali al-Zaima. Both he and Hashem Safieddine were eliminated in a recent operation in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut.

Mahmoud Mohammed Shaheen, the head of Hezbollah's intelligence branch in Syria, was also eliminated in that strike. Mahmoud Mohammed Shaheen held various positions in Hezbollah. Within the intelligence headquarters, he assumed the role of Head of the Syrian branch in 2007. Over the years, he gained experience and established close working relations with the Syrian regime and Iranian-aligned officials. In his role, he led the development and deployment of intelligence and air defense capabilities in coordination with various parts of the Iranian axis.