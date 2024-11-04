A short while ago, the IAF conducted an aerial operation and struck Hezbollah terror targets belonging to Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Syria, the IDF confirmed Monday evening.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that this is Hezbollah’s central intelligence body, responsible for intelligence assessments, the direction of intelligence activities, and intelligence gathering and detection capabilities.

Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters has a branch in Syria, which includes an independent intelligence gathering, coordination, and assessment network under the direct command of Hezbollah's Head of Intelligence, Hassan Ali al-Zaima. Both he and Hashem Safieddine were eliminated in a recent operation in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut.

Mahmoud Mohammed Shaheen, the head of Hezbollah's intelligence branch in Syria, was also eliminated in that strike. Mahmoud Mohammed Shaheen held various positions in Hezbollah. Within the intelligence headquarters, he assumed the role of Head of the Syrian branch in 2007. Over the years, he gained experience and established close working relations with the Syrian regime and Iranian-aligned officials. In his role, he led the development and deployment of intelligence and air defense capabilities in coordination with various parts of the Iranian axis.

Shaheen was a significant figure in regional collaboration, and his elimination constitutes a further degradation of Hezbollah's intelligence capabilities.

"In recent weeks, the IDF has significantly degraded Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters, destroying military intelligence assets in Lebanon and damaging the organization’s intelligence-gathering capabilities. The targeting of Hezbollah’s military intelligence assets in Syria further contributes to the operations in Lebanon, undermining the intelligence abilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF stated.

"With the support of the Syrian regime, Hezbollah endangers the safety of Syrian civilians by establishing headquarters and deploying forces in civilian areas throughout the country." the IDF statement concluded.