The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Monday afternoon announced that troops are conducting limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence in thicketed terrain along the border fence in southern Lebanon, where the Hezbollah terrorist organization has established itself.

The troops located terrorist infrastructure, military sites, weapons stockpiles, a missile storage facility, and compounds designated for infiltrating into Israeli territory. Simultaneously, the engineering forces of the 188th Brigade are uncovering, neutralizing and destroying this infrastructure, according to the military.

"These activities are part of the ongoing effort to dismantle Hezbollah's terror capabilities and prevent attacks from these areas targeting civilian communities in northern Israel." the IDF stated.