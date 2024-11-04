A high-ranking general in the Israel Air Force (IAF) has been placed under heightened security following an Iranian plot to assassinate him, foreign media reported.

According to Iran International, an opposition Iranian news site based in the UK, the target of the plot is Brigadier General Yotam Sigler, the commander of the Netavim air force base.

“The commander is a very wanted target because Nevatim is in itself so strong a target for Iran. It’s not just fighters, it’s intelligence, it’s multi-disciplinary and a strategic base," an Israeli source told Iran International.

Sigler was allegedly targeted by a cell of Azeri-Israelis who had been working for Iran for several years with the purpose of gathering intelligence on Israeli sites and officials.

Last week, it was revealed that a Bnei Brak man along with a couple from Lod were charged with acting as agents for Iran.

Last month, an alleged “Azerbaijani spy ring” operating under Iranian influence was revealed. The case involved seven Israeli citizens, including a father and son, who are suspected of maintaining contact with Iranian agents for two years. They allegedly gathered intelligence on Israeli military bases and tracked senior Israeli officials and their families as part of a planned assassination plot. Some of the suspects were caught surveilling a senior Israeli official and his son, who were reportedly targeted for an Iranian missile strike.

The seven defendants are accused of carrying out missions for the Iranians. The missions are divided into three main tracks: collection against sensitive facilities in the State of Israel, against military bases, and against human targets - all for the purpose of Iranian harm.

According to he indictment, in the past two years, the defendants performed numerous tasks for a person identifying as Elan Agayev, on behalf of Iranian intelligence officials, and another foreign agent nicknamed "Orhan". The two operatives were in constant contact with the defendants and recruited them for various missions aimed at collecting intelligence for Iran, including photographing and collecting information on civilian infrastructures, military bases, defense systems, and IDF weapons systems, as well as tracking different individuals.

The defendants carried out hundreds of tasks of photographing bases, including Nevatim, Ramat David, Tel Nof, Palmachim Air Force bases, Meron and Mitzpe Ramon, as well as bases in Be'er Tuvia, Kiryat Gat, Emek Hefer, Glilot compound, and others.

In addition, the defendants photographed, according to Iranian handlers' instructions, Iron Dome systems in Haifa and Krayot areas, Haifa Government Complex, Haifa, Ashdod, and Eilat ports, Hadera power station, and the IDF observation balloon at Golani Junction area.

Among other missions, there was a task of photographing Nevatim Airbase on 14.4.24, a day after the Iranian attack that hit the base. The Iranian handlers sent the defendants the site locations to photograph, including maps, aerial photos, and exact coordinates, and sometimes even the location from which to photograph.

The Iranian handlers also sent the minor defendant coordinates of several military bases and strategic sites for future photography tasks, including the Golani Basic Training Camp and a pinpoint location of the dining hall in the base, Rafael's David Institute, and more.

The head of the cell was asked to inquire about a specialist in gas engineering and Caucasus issues from the University of Haifa, whose lectures regarding Iran are published online. Among other things, he was asked to find out details about her relatives, her vehicle, her schedule, and more.

Additionally, in case they were caught photographing at prohibited sites, the cell's leader created a cover story for the cell as if they were tour guides.

In return for completing the tasks, the defendants received payment and reimbursement ranging from $500 to $1,200 for each task. The total payment they received amounted to $300,000, which was divided among the cell members.