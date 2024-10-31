ISA and Israel Police on Thursday morning announced the arrest of Refael and Lala Goliev, a 32-year-old couple from Lod, after the couple carried out acts of espionage on behalf of Iran.

During their interrogation, it became clear that Refael was enlisted by Alshaan Agayev, a 56-year-old Azeri, who is operating on behalf of Iranian parties.

As part of his activities, Refael tracked security sites in Israel, including the Mossad, and also followed an academic employed by the INSS, who Iran had marked for a physical attack. In addition, he was asked to locate a person who would serve as an assassin for the Iranian operator. Some of the activities were carried out by Rafael with the help of his wife Lala.

The Central District Prosecutor's Office will file an indictment against them on Thursday.

A senior ISA source said: "These events join a list of thwarted efforts revealed over the past weeks, in which Israeli citizens who acted as intelligence agents for Iran and carried out operations on their behalf were arrested. The investigations reveal, once again, the efforts of Iranian intelligence bodies to enlist and use Israeli citizens in order to advance espionage and terror activities against Israel."

A senior source in Israel Police said: "Israel Police, together with the ISA and other security bodies, will continue to act day and night to locate and thwart activities against the citizens of the State, and will act with a harsh hand ad no patience towards those criminals who have no conscience, who cooperate with the enemy and endanger the public and the State. The State of Israel's security bodies, including the ISA and Israel Police, will continue cooperation and efforts to locate Iranian operations and will act to bring to severe justice those who are involved in such activities."