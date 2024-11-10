The ISA and officers of the Judea and Samaria District Police revealed that four Hamas-affiliated terrorists from the Hebron area intended to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his son Shovael.

The investigation found that the cell attempted to collect intelligence about the minister's locations, vehicle, and security detail and procedures.

At the same time, the cell intended to attack Shovael Ben-Gvir, who is known for being active on social media and has even been vocal about worsening conditions for prisoners and rules of engagement against terrorists.

The investigation also found that the terrorist tracked Shovael's movements in his hometown of Hebron, and studied his security arrangements and if he carried a firearm.

When the cell did not manage to purchase a weapon, it attempted to build a car bomb to track and assassinate the minister and his son.

The case is currently at the State Prosecutor's Office and is waiting for an indictment.