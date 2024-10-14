US President Joe Biden issued an unusually strong warning to Iran to abandon its plots to assassinate former President Donald Trump, warning that such an act would be treated as an act of war against the United States, Fox News reported.

According to the report, Biden conveyed the warning through the US National Security Council.

Late last month, former President Trump accused Iran of engaging in "big threats" on his life after he was briefed by US intelligence officials on Iran's attempts to have him assassinated.

"Big threats on my life by Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone".

He added, "I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service - Zero 'NO' Votes, strictly bipartisan. Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!"

The day before his post, Trump's campaign stated that he had been briefed on “real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States."

The campaign said that “continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months" and that d “law-enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference."

Iran has been implicated in plots to assassinate Trump and other officials in the Trump Administration it considers responsible for the 2020 assassination of Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Two assassination attempts have been made on Trump's life this year. The former president was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July. A civilian in the crowd behind him was killed in the shooting.

Last month, a gunman staked out Trump's golf club for 12 hours before his rifle was spotted by Secret Service agents who arrested him before he could fire a shot at his target, Donald Trump.