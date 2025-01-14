Azerbaijani security services have uncovered and thwarted an Iranian assassination attempt against a key figure in the local Jewish community who is known for his work in strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Two suspects were arrested in the operation a Georgian citizen and an Azerbaijani citizen.

According to the investigation, in September 2024, the Georgian citizen was recruited by a foreign secret service which offered him $200,000 in exchange for carrying out the assassination and collecting intelligence on the intended target.

Local sources indicate the involvement of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and in particular the Quds Force Unit 400, which specializes in recruiting foreign citizens for terrorist operations, in the plot.

Azerbaijan is a favorite target for hostile Iranian activity due to its close ties with Israel, which include arms trade and fuel supplies.

In 2013, the then commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, founded and named a special proxy organization to spread Khomeiniist ideology within Azerbaijan, "Husseini'yon." Its goal is to overthrow the secular Azerbaijani government, which Tehran calls a "Zionist proxy."

Iran is believed to be behind the kidnapping and murder of Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates last November.