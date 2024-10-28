For the second day in a row, US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was interrupted on Sunday by anti-Israel hecklers during an election rally.

Responding to the hecklers at a rally in Philadelphia, Harris again called for an end to the war in Gaza and for a hostage release deal.

"I want to talk about Gaza for a minute. We can and we must seize this opportunity to end this war and bring the hostages home. And I will do everything in my power to meet that end. We respect the voices of all people," she stated.

On Saturday, Harris was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian Arab protester during a campaign stop in Michigan.

“On the topic of Gaza, we must end that war,” Harris replied to the protester. “We must end the war and bring the hostages home, but now I am speaking about 2024.”

Harris has regularly dealt with anti-Israel hecklers at her campaign rallies. In August, the Vice President ripped pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who tried to interrupt her as she was speaking during a rally in Detroit.

The protesters chanted “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide” as Harris was delivering her remarks.

Harris then fired back, “You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” She then continued speaking.

Several weeks later, the Democratic presidential nominee responded to a pro-Palestinian Arab protester who heckled her at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia, saying that she and President Joe Biden are "working around the clock" to secure the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, during a campaign stop at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Harris appeared to agree with an anti-Israel heckler who accused Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza.

After the heckler was escorted out of the hall, Harris told the crowd the issue “was real.”

“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice,” Harris said after the heckler left.