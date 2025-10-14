During an interview held on Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” to promote her new book, “107 Days,” former Vice President Kamala Harris declined to determine whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, but said it is a legitimate question that must be examined.

Harris was asked, “Many in your party have called what’s happening in Gaza a genocide. Do you agree with that?” to which she responded, “It is a term of law that a court will decide. But I will tell you that when you look at the number of children that have been killed, the number of innocent civilians that have been killed, the refusal to give aid and support, we should all step back and ask this question and be honest about it, yeah.”

Later in the interview, Harris was asked whether she agreed that President Donald Trump should be “commended” for his role in brokering the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel that saw the release of the 20 living hostages on Monday.

“I don’t think we should hold any credit where it’s due,” said Harris. “I really do hope it becomes real and that the hostages are out, that Gaza is no longer being treated with such brutality of force, that aid goes in. I commend the people who have been a part of this process. I commend the Qataris, the Egyptians, and the president.”