Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French broadcasters on Wednesday that Israel had uncovered a plot by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to attack Israel via underground tunnels involving jeeps and missiles.

Netanyahu was quoted as having told French broadcasters CNews and Europe 1 that had the plan succeeded, the attack would have been more damaging than the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

"A hundred meters, two hundred meters from the border we found tunnels, tunnels that were preparing an invasion of Israel, an attack even greater than on October 7," Netanyahu said, according to a simultaneous translation provided by the networks.

"With jeeps, with motorbikes, with rockets, with missiles. They were planning an invasion," he added.

The IDF confirmed two weeks ago that, several months earlier, soldiers located a tunnel on the Lebanese border that penetrated into Israeli territory.

Earlier this week, IDF soldiers located and destroyed four underground Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures.

IDF troops, including special units, scanned the tunnel and located weapons, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)