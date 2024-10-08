IDF confirms: Hezbollah tunnel entering Israeli territory discovered

The IDF confirmed today (Tuesday) that several months ago, soldiers located a tunnel on the Lebanese border that penetrated into Israeli territory.

The IDF located and dismantled a Hezbollah underground tunnel that crossed approximately 10 meters from the Marwahin area in Lebanon into Israeli territory near the Zar'it community. The tunnel, which was located several months ago, is blocked at the border area and does not have an exit point into Israeli territory. The tunnel was located as part of the IDF’s operations to dismantle Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

IDF troops, including special units, scanned the tunnel and located weapons, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles.

According to the military, the tunnel was under full operational control until the arrival of the soldiers in the area to prevent its use for terrorist activities.

"At this stage, aside from this tunnel, no other tunnels crossing from Lebanon into Israel are known. The IDF continues its limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence and targeted airstrikes in southern Lebanon, constantly working to dismantle the capabilities of Hezbollah, in order to safely return the residents of the north to their homes," the IDF stated.