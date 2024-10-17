The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday afternoon that with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on an operational meeting point for Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists earlier today. The terrorists were operating inside a command and control center embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Abu Hassan' School in northern Gaza.

At the time of the strike, dozens of terrorists from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad organizations were present in the compound, including:

* Hussam Muhammad Atiya Salah

* Ahmad Abd al-Naser Awad Hamdouna

* Akram Maher Namar Zaqoul

* Ahmad Abd al-Rahman Mahmoud Abu al-Jabeen

* Mustafa Ali Khalil Ouda

* Muhammad Abdullah Abd al-Rahman Tamraz

* Muhammad Muhammad Rafat Hussein Daher

* Mahmoud Musa Abd al-Wahab Atal

* Abd al-Karim Hassan Awad Hamdouna

* Youssef Hosni Ali Salem

* Muhammad Samih Atwa Sheir

* Abd al-Rahman Fawzi Kamel

The IDF stated that these terrorists were involved in rocket attacks against Israeli territory, as well as in planning and committing terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel in recent days.

The command and control center where they were operating was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

The military further stated that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel," the IDF stated.