A new Harvard Harris survey was conducted online within the US from October 11-13, 2024 among 3,145 registered voters. Respondents for this poll were recruited through opt-in, web-panel recruitment sampling.

Results are weighted for age within gender, region, race/ethnicity, marital status, household size, income, employment, education, political party, and political ideology where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population.

Thirty percent of voters believe that the US is on the right track; 10% in economy, while just under half of voters say that their personal situation is getting worse. 60% of voters agree price rises and inflation have proven to be sticky.

President Joe Biden has the support of 42% of voters, with approval of his handling of racial equity, stimulating jobs, abortion and climate change. Voters are split on approval of Harris, though almost 90% of Democrat voters approve of the job she is doing as VP.

In Israel-related matters, 60% of voters continue to follow the Israel-Hamas war closely; with 81% of voters overwhelmingly support Israel over Hamas.

Nearly 70% of voters say they only favor a conditional ceasefire with Hamas based on release of hostages and Hamas leaving power, with 80% saying that Hamas should be removed from Gaza.

A majority of voters say Hezbollah is a terrorist organization, with double the number of voters supporting Israel’s recent strikes on Hezbollah leadership in Lebanon.

Nearly 75% of voters view Iran as a regional sponsor of terror in the Middle East, blaming it, rather than Israel, for the escalating conflict in the region and 60% believe Israel is justified in responding to Iran’s recent missile attack.

A slight majority (54%) supports Israel striking Iran’s nuclear weapons programs as a response to the recent attack.