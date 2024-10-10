A UAV which was fired towards Eilat was successfully intercepted by the IDF on Wednesday evening.

“A short while ago, the IAF successfully intercepted a UAV that approached Israel over the Red Sea. The UAV did not cross into Israeli territory,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claimed responsibility for the firing, claiming they "fired a UAV at a 'vital target' in Eilat."

Early Wednesday morning, shortly before 3;00 a.m.. the IAF intercepted a UAV that was fired from the east.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Earlier, the Hezbollah organization's Al-Manar TV reported that pro-Iranian militias in Iraq had launched a UAV towards a target in Israel.