Sirens warning of an infiltration of a hostile aircraft were heard early Friday morning in Ashkelon and the surrounding area.

A few minutes later, the Home Front Command announced that the incident had concluded.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the IAF successfully intercepted a UAV that crossed into Israeli territory.

Magen David Adom reported that no calls were received about injuries, except for cases of people who suffered from anxiety and of people who were injured while making their way to shelter.

It is believed that the UAV which was intercepted was fired from Iraq.