The IAF early Wednesday morning intercepted a UAV that was fired from the east.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Earlier, the Hezbollah organization's Al-Manar TV reported that pro-Iranian militias in Iraq had launched a UAV towards a target in Israel.

On Monday morning, sirens were sounded in Rishon Lezion and Palmachim due to an infiltration of a hostile aircraft.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the IAF intercepted two suspicious aerial targets that were launched from the east.

A few hours earlier, a suspicious aerial target that approached Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the target did not cross into Israeli territory.