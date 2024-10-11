Hezbollah terrorists fired approximately 100 rockets towards northern Israel on Friday afternoon, as Israelis were preparing for the start of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement which is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

IDF fighter jets struck several Hezbollah launchers from which rockets were fired toward northern Israel.

At 5:21 p.m., sirens were sounded throughout the Galilee. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that approximately 80 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted. Fallen projectiles were identified.

Sirens then sounded between 5:45 p.m. and 5:47 p.m. in the Upper Galilee area. The IDF later said that approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted. Fallen projectiles were identified in the area.

Sirens were also sounded in the north at 6:07 and 6:13 p.m.

Earlier on Friday, the IAF struck and eliminated terrorist Araeb el Shoga, a commander in the Hezbollah Radwan Forces’ Anti-tank Missile Unit in the Area of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon.

El Araeb was responsible for numerous anti-tank missile attacks on the area of Ramot Naftali in northern Israel.

The announcement of el Shoga's elimination came after a foreign worker was killed in an anti-tank missile attack on Kibbutz Yir'on in northern Israel Friday morning.

The IDF also identified and struck a launcher that was ready to fire toward Israeli territory and IDF troops.

