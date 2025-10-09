UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a statement on Thursday, welcoming the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

Starmer described the agreement as "a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years."

The UK Prime Minister thanked the mediators and called for the agreement to be implemented in full, "without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza."

He called on all parties to "meet the commitments they have made, to end the war, and to build the foundations for a just and lasting end to the conflict and a sustainable path to a long-term peace. The UK will support these crucial immediate steps and the next stage of talks to ensure the full implementation of the peace plan."

Great hope for the hostages and their families, for the Palestinians in Gaza, and for the entire region.

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed the sentiments, stating: "I welcome the agreement reached overnight for the release of the hostages and the ceasefire in Gaza, and I commend the efforts of President Donald Trump, as well as the Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators who helped make it happen."

"I call on all parties to strictly uphold its terms. This agreement must mark the end of the war and the beginning of a political solution based on the two-state solution. France stands ready to contribute to this goal. We will discuss it this afternoon in Paris with our international partners."

Also congratulating the agreement was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who said he was "greatly pleased that the Hamas-Israel negotiations, conducted in Sharm El-Sheikh with contributions from Türkiye, have resulted in a ceasefire in Gaza.

Erdoğan also thanked President Trump, "Who demonstrated the necessary political will to encourage the Israeli government toward the ceasefire, as well as to our brotherly countries Qatar and Egypt, which provided significant support in reaching the agreement.

The Turkish leader pledged to "closely monitor the meticulous implementation of the agreement and continue to contribute to the process," and to "continue our struggle until a Palestinian state is established, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, independent, sovereign, and possessing territorial integrity."

"On this occasion, I send my heartfelt greetings to our Palestinian brothers and sisters, who, despite enduring indescribable suffering for two years, living under inhumane conditions, and losing their children, mothers, fathers, relatives, and friends, have not compromised their dignified stance in the face of all these tragedies. May our Lord be the helper and supporter of our Palestinian brothers and sisters; may He grant peace to the souls of our martyrs and make their abode paradise," he concluded.