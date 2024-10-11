The Pentagon on Friday published a readout summarizing a call which took place on Thursday between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“The Secretary reaffirmed ironclad support for Israel's right to defend itself and reiterated US commitment to a diplomatic arrangement that safely returns both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to their homes on both sides of the border. Secretary Austin also emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of UNIFIL forces in the area and urged coordinating efforts to pivot from military operations to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible. They also discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the Secretary called for urgent steps to address it,” said Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.

Austin “made clear that the United States is well postured to defend US personnel, partners, and allies against attacks from Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to preventing any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict in the region,” added Ryder.

Sources with knowledge of Thursday’s call told Barak Ravid of Axios that, during the call, Gallant briefed Austin on the Israeli cabinet meeting and discussed the Israeli plans for retaliation against Iran over its ballistic missile attack on the Jewish state last week.

On Thursday, three US and Israeli officials told Axios that US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have inched closer to an agreement regarding Israel's planned retaliation against Iran following their call a day earlier.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that Israel's current plans are still somewhat more aggressive than what the White House prefers.

However, a US official noted that "we are moving in the right direction" after the Biden-Netanyahu conversation, and another US official added that the administration felt slightly less anxious about Israel's plans after the call.

Biden stated last week that he opposes an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

“The answer is no,” Biden said when questioned about the prospect of Israel launching a retaliatory strike on sites related to Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

Two days later, Biden said he would weigh "alternatives" to striking Iran's oil fields, a move which would devastate Iran's economy, if he were in Israel's place.

"If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oilfields," the President stated.

