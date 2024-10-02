US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he does not support an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites.

“The answer is no,” Biden said when questioned about the prospect of Israel launching a retaliatory strike on sites related to Iran’s nuclear program, as quoted by CNN.

The President stressed Israel has a right to respond to Tuesday’s Iranian missile attack , but that it should do so “proportionally”.

Biden also said that the US will also be rolling out new sanctions against Iran over the attack.

“Iran is way off course,” he stated.

Biden also said he’ll likely speak to his Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “relatively soon,” following Iran’s attack.

“I’ll probably be talking to him relatively soon,” he told reporters, adding the US was offering advice directly to Israeli officials about the country’s potential response to the attack.

“We’ll be discussing with the Israelis what they’re going to do,” Biden said, adding, “We’ve been talking to Bibi’s people the whole time.”

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said that the Biden administration, over the next few days, will focus its engagements with the Israelis to try to align its perspectives on any potential response to the Iranian attack on Israel.

"I think we recognize as important as a response of some kind should be, there is a recognition that the region is really on a knife's edge, and real concerns about an even broader escalation or a continuing one," Campbell told a virtual event by DC-based think-tank Carnegie Endowment.

On Tuesday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that Iran’s missile attack on Israel was “a significant escalation by Iran.”

Regarding US consequences for Iran, Sullivan said that the decision regarding the US' response will "come based on the conversations and consultations we have with our Israeli counterparts. It’s too soon for me to stand before you today and give you an answer."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)