US President Joe Biden on Friday said he would weigh "alternatives" to striking Iran's oil fields, if he were in Israel's place, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters at a White House press briefing, Biden explained, "The Israelis have not concluded what they are going to do in terms of a strike. That's under discussion."

He added, "If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oilfields."

When asked if he thought Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to influence the results of the November elections, Biden responded, "Whether he is trying to influence the election, I don't know but I am not counting on that. No administration has done more to help Israel than I have."

On Tuesday, Iran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel, several of which struck civilian and military infrastructure: Over 100 homes were damaged in Hod Hasharon alone, and at least two air bases sustained damage, though not enough to compromise functionality.

Israel has indicated that the response will be "significant," but has not given an indication of what that response may entail.