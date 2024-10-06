Over the past day (Sunday), IDF troops continued operational activity in the Jabaliya area. Thus far, dozens of terrorists have been eliminated.

Prior to and during the operational activity, dozens of targets were struck by the IAF, including Nukhba terrorists, numerous underground terrorist infrastructure sites, and more.

Over the past day, the troops located numerous weapons in the area, including grenades, munitions, and explosive devices, and engaged in several close-quarter encounters with terrorists.

During one of the incidents, the troops encountered two terrorists in a structure, and after exchanges of fire, both terrorists were eliminated by tank fire.

The troops continue operational activity against terrorist infrastructure and terrorists in the area.

Additionally, earlier today, the IAF struck the site from which rockets were fired toward the area of Ashkelon.