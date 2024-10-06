In an episode that will air in full on Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to 60 Minutes about the current US-Israel relationship, among other things.

"The aid that we have given Israel allowed Israel to defend itself against 200 ballistic missiles that were just meant to attack the Israelis and the people of Israel. And when we think about the threat that Hamas and Hezbollah present, I think it is without any question our imperative is to do what we can to allow Israel to defend itself against those kinds of attacks," the Vice President said when asked about US aid to the Jewish state.

"Now the work that we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles which include the need for humanitarian aid, the need for this war to end, the need for a deal to be done to release the hostages and create a ceasefire. And we're not going to stop putting that pressure on Israel and the region, including the Arab leaders," she added.

Posed with a question about Israel not following the US's demands, Harris answered: "The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region."

Harris evaded answering whether the US has an ally in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but said: "I think the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people and the answer to that question is yes."