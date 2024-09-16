The Fatah organization, which represents the senior officials of the Palestinian Authority (PA), held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the ongoing fighting in Gaza.

"Our people are united and determined to break the desperate attempts of the occupation to resolve the conflict militarily, it (the Fatah movement) will continue to be a pioneer in the field and in the political arena as it builds, nurtures and strengthens the building of institutions, stands alongside its people to satisfy the demands of a firm stand and stands against Colonialism and the colonialists," the organization said in a statement.

The organization also stressed its "adherence to the PLO as the sole legitimate representative of our people, and the continuation of its activities and the strengthening of its institutions, as well as the political activity in the region and in the world to strengthen the status of the State of Palestine, and to force an international legal investigation on the war criminals and to bring them to justice for their ongoing crimes in Gaza and the (West) Bank, including Jerusalem, which include killing, destruction and siege."

In addition, Fatah expressed its opposition "to the deportation of Palestinians, to Israel's attempt to pull the rug from under the right of return, and to cancel the role of UNRWA".

At the same time, Fatah also glorified the Hamas Nukhba terrorists who carried out the massacre on October 7, as it criticized "the crimes of the occupation against our heroic prisoners".