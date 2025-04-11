The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that over the past several days, during IDF activity in Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, the IDF and ISA targeted and eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Iyad Muhammad Farhat, head of sniper fire for Hamas' Tel al-Sultan Battalion.

Farhat was responsible for planning and executing sniper attacks against IDF troops as well as additional terrorist activities against the State of Israel.

IDF troops are continuing ground activity in Tel al-Sultan and the 'Shabura' area. Over the past day (Thursday), the troops eliminated several terrorists, dismantled terrorist infrastructure, and neutralized booby-traped structures.

Overnight, the troops deepened ground activity in the 'Morag' Corridor, while continuing operational activity in the area. During the activity, the troops eliminated terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground.

In northern Gaza, over the past day (Thursday), IDF troops located and dismantled terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground.

During the activity, IDF soldiers identified several armed terrorists who were operating in an adjacent building and eliminated them via tank fire.

The IAF has struck approximately 40 terror targets in the Gaza Strip over the past day, including terrorist cells, structures used for terrorist activities, weapons, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.