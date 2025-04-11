A notebook said to have been found by IDF troops in Rafah in the Gaza Strip exhibits the severity of the incitement in Hamas's education system.

The notebook contains what appears to be homework or an exercise in an English class. A picture taken of a page from the notebook contains three sentences: "All Jews are s**t", "I want to be a shahid (martyr) in the next week", and "Hitler was the best leader in history."

Over the past week, troops of the Golani Brigade have been operating in the Rafah area to locate and dismantle Hamas terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground.

During the operation, IDF troops located a tunnel shaft belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization within a compound that had previously served as a kindergarten, and approximately 100 meters from another compound that had previously served as a civilian school in the Rafah area. Troops of the Yahalom Unit, under the Golani Brigade's command, examined the tunnel shaft, which led to a booby-trapped underground route stretching for dozens of meters and connecting to a central route used by the Hamas terrorist organization.

The shaft and the tunnel route were subsequently dismantled.