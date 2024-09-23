The Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades , the military arm of the Fatah movement led by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, claimed responsibility for a shooting attack on the community of Carmei Tzur in Gush Etzion.

A statement published by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades organization reads, "In response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and as part of the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ campaign (the October 7 attack), and with the help of Allah and his success, our fighters this evening succeeded in attacking with machine gun fire the settlement of Carmei Tzur, which was established on the lands of the village of Beit Ummar."

The message concluded with the slogan, "This is a revolution until victory, until victory. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the military arm of the Fatah movement."

In another statement, the terrorist group said that its members exchanged fire with IDF forces operating in the Balata camp in Shechem (Nablus), and threw a high-powered explosive device at a military vehicle. Terrorists from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades fired at an IDF position on Mount Gerizim on Saturday night.

In Tubas, terrorists from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades exchanged fire with an IDF special force that entered the town and encircled the home of a wanted terrorist. In this incident, too, the terrorists threw explosive devices at the Israeli force.