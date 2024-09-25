Rabbi Israel Wende is Former Rosh Kollel, Memphis and currently Rav Kehilla in Maale Adumim

Parashat Nitzavim is always read on the Shabbat before Rosh Hashanah. Reading the first verses in the Parsha always gives me a feeling of awe, perhaps even fear:

‘‘You stand, this day all of you before Hashem, your G-d; your tribal chieftains, your elders and your law officers, every man of Yisroel. Your young, your wives, and your convert who is within your camps; from your wood cutters to the water drawers"

The Zohar sees a hint to Rosh Hashanah. On Rosh Hashanah we all stand before Hashem. The words “this day” hints to the first day of the year, Rosh Hashanah. The gathering described isn’t for fun or even prayer, it’s for a serious event:

“For your passage into the covenant of Hashem, your G-d, and His oath-curse…”

On Rosh Hashanah we renew the covenant with Hashem, but it also has an oath that can lead to a curse if we don’t keep it.

This year I came upon the words of the Maharal which changed my view of these verses and of the feelings leading up to Rosh Hashanah. The Maharal explains that judgment is an aspect of life. Judgment is calculating the actions so they will be in the exact way. When we are close to someone, we want to be exact. When a person is close to Hashem and receives life from Him, he is also judged, to see what exactly he deserves:

"And you will understand this concept that the day of judgment is on Rosh Hashanah. For these are days of closeness to the world for G-d, like our Rabbis said (about the time period of Rosh Hashana) "Seek the Lord while He can be found; call to Him while He is near" (Isaiah 55:6). For the closeness of G-d to the world brings judgment"

The main part of Rosh Hashanah isn’t fear, punishment or regretting our sins. On Rosh Hashana we do not say Vidui and confess our sins. Rosh Hashanah is firstly a holiday of closeness, renewing our covenant with Hashem. Being close also means that there is judgment and each person gets what exactly he needs.

Before Rosh Hashanah we read Parashat Nitzavim to remind ourselves what Rosh Hashanah is about: “You stand this day all of you before the Lord your God”.

While we pray on Rosh Hashanah, we should remember the main reason for this holiday, striving to be close to Hashem.

