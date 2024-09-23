The European Union is "extremely concerned" about an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and is calling for an "urgent" ceasefire, its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday.

"The European Union is extremely concerned about an escalation in Lebanon after the attacks Friday in Beirut," Borrell said in a statement quoted by AFP, calling for a "ceasefire" along the demarcation line "as well as in Gaza".

He was referring to an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday in which senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was eliminated, along with the leaders of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.

"Civilians on both sides are paying a high price," added Borrell.

"They will also be the ones suffering once again the most in a full-blown war that must be averted, including by renewed intense diplomatic mediation efforts," said Borrell.

Overnight Saturday, Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards northern Israel, targeting the Ramat David airbase among others. Those attacks continued into Sunday morning.

The IDF later launched strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in response to the rocket fire.

Borrell has repeatedly criticized Israel in the past year over its conduct during the war in Gaza.

In January, Borrell asserted that Israel had "created" and "financed" Hamas. Later, he repeated that claim when pressed about it by reporters.

Borrell previously condemned Hamas for using "hospitals and civilians as human shields" in Gaza, but also urged Israel to show "maximum restraint" to protect civilians from the war it is waging against Hamas.