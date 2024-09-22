Sirens sounded at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning, warning over 70 communities in northern Israel of incoming rockets.

Among the communities in the list were Yokne'am, Nazareth, Afula, communities in the Lower Galilee and Jezreel Valley, and the Carmel area.

Initial reports claimed that Hezbollah fired its Fajr-5 missile, for the first time since 2006. One injury was reported. Most of the rockets were intercepted by Israel's missile defense systems.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the barrage on the north, saying, "We fired rockets at the air force base in Ramat David in response to the Israeli attacks."

Power outages are reported in Afula and nearby communities.

The IDF reported: "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Jezreel Valley area, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most of the projectiles were intercepted and a fallen projectile was identified in the area. The incident is under review."

Magen David Adom reported that a 60-year-old man was very lightly injured by a fragment of rocket which was intercepted near a village in the Lower Galilee.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now holding a security consultation, attended by ministers and senior defense echelon officials. Israeli airspace is closed from Hadera northwards through Tuesday.

The Diplomatic-Security Cabinet will meet Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. in Tel Aviv, to discuss the recent developments.

At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning, the IDF announced the completion of its latest series of strikes in Lebanon.

"Since the afternoon, with the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, the IAF struck approximately 290 targets, including thousands of launcher barrels, alongside additional terrorist infrastructure in multiple areas in southern Lebanon," an IDF statement read.

"Over the past few hours, in an additional series of strikes, the IDF struck approximately 110 Hezbollah terrorist targets, including launchers and terrorist infrastructure in multiple areas in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure."