European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell plans to request that member states jointly impose sanctions on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

However, the report noted, such a resolution would require unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states, making it unlikely to pass. If the request fails to gain full support, there is a possibility that individual EU states could pursue sanctions independently.

Borrell's proposal follows public statements he made two weeks ago in response to remarks by Ben Gvir and Smotrich regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“While the World pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, Min. Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel and aid to civilians. Like Min. Smotrich’s sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions must be on our EU agenda,” wrote Borrell two weeks ago in a post on social media site X.

“I urge the Israeli government to unequivocally distance itself from these incitements to commit war crimes, and call it to engage in good faith in the negotiations facilitated by the US, Qatar and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire,” he added.

Responding to Borrell’s comments, Smotrich said that “his words are a clear and dangerous indication that he sides with terror and let there be no mistake, he could not care less about the Palestinian people.”

"This war requires the choice between good and evil, and clearly Borrell has chosen the wrong side of history," Smotrich concluded.

Over the past year, he has advocated for expanding EU sanctions to include extremist right-wing figures in Israel, rather than limiting them to those directly involved in violence against Palestinians.

There are also some in the U.S. administration who believe that sanctions should be imposed on these two ministers. However, President Joe Biden has not approved such a move. National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby, known for his pro-Israeli stance, criticized Smotrich two weeks ago, accusing him of endangering American lives by opposing a deal to free hostages held by Hamas. Kirby stated that Smotrich misrepresented the facts about the deal and that he "should be ashamed" of his remarks against President Biden, who has supported Israel throughout the ongoing conflict.

Imposing sanctions on high-ranking Israeli ministers would be unprecedented. However, it is worth noting that currently, the U.S. and all European countries do not maintain official or working relations with Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. This is in contrast to their predecessors, who had ongoing interactions with their international counterparts.

The EU official has been critical not just of Ben Gvir and Smotrich, as he has repeatedly criticized Israel over its conduct during the war in Gaza.

In January, Borrell asserted that Israel had "created" and "financed" Hamas. Later, he repeated that claim when pressed about it by reporters.

Borrell previously condemned Hamas for using "hospitals and civilians as human shields" in Gaza, but also urged Israel to show "maximum restraint" to protect civilians from the war it is waging against Hamas.