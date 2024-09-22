The Israeli Air Force continues to operate offensively and defensively across all arenas.

Over the past few days, the Israeli Air Force has been striking in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and also operating in Judea and Samaria.

In these extensive strikes, over 150 fighter jets were used, striking launchers and military infrastructure with large amounts of weaponry in southern Lebanon.

This is in addition to the elimination of the Head of Hezbollah's Operations Unit and the Commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, Ibrahim Aqil, along with 15 other terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including senior commanders within the Radwan Force chain of command.

The IDF stated that "the Israeli Air Force is prepared and ready for any developments."