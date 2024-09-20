The State of Israel on Friday submitted its official challenge to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) jurisdiction, as well as the legality of the Prosecutor's requests for arrest warrants against Israel's Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

Israel submitted two separate legal briefs. In one brief, Israel outlined the ICC's manifest lack of jurisdiction in the present case. In the other brief, Israel detailed the ICC Prosecutor's wrongful breach of the Court's statute and the principle of complementarity, in failing to provide Israel with the opportunity to exercise its right to investigate by itself the claims raised by the Prosecutor, before proceeding.

A variety of leading states (including ICC state parties), organizations, and legal experts from around the world, share the positions presented by Israel in these matters.

"No other democracy with an independent and respected legal system like that which exists in Israel has been treated in this prejudicial manner by the Prosecutor," the Foreign Ministry noted.

"Nevertheless, Israel remains steadfast in its commitment to the rule of law and justice, and will continue to protect its citizens against the ongoing attacks and atrocities by Hamas and other Iranian-backed terrorist proxies in the region."