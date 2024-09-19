Lebanon has reported that 26 people died this week after their communications devices exploded, but estimates are that the true number is far higher, Ynet reported.

According to official reports, 12 people were killed in Tuesday's beeper explosions and 14 were killed when hand-held radios exploded on Wednesday. Nearly all of these were Hezbollah terrorists, though at least one was the young daughter of a terrorist, who was bringing her father his beeper when the device exploded.

In Israel, however, estimates are that the official figures are far lower than the truth, and that many dozen, if not more, people were killed in the blasts.

It is also estimated that the blasts significantly harmed Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, which lost a large portion of its command chain. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is expected to speak later on Thursday, for the first time since the explosions occurred.

According to CNN, Israeli sources updated the US regarding their intention to strike in Lebanon, but did not reveal additional details on the operation.

"The fact that no details about what the operation would entail meant US officials were left in the dark until reports of hundreds of exploding pagers emerged a short time later," the sources told CNN.

Sources familiar with the details added that if Israel is indeed behind the explosions, it is working towards its goal of returning residents of northern Israel to their homes. The source added that even if the explosions do not prevent a war, they improve Israel's position should the tensions escalate.