Amid ongoing protests in Iran against the regime, an international virtual conference was held yesterday under the title "Soleimani’s School, the Logic of Resistance, and the Future of the Front of Truth."

The event was organized to commemorate the sixth anniversary of Qassem Soleimani's death. Among the participants was Hacham ounes Hammami Lalehzar, one of the leaders of the Jewish community in Iran, as well as prominent figures from the resistance front, including representatives from Hezbollah, Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, Iraq, and Yemen. Discussions centered around "the noble personality of martyr Soleimani."

Hacham Hammami told local media: "Through the actions of the enemies of martyr Soleimani who killed him, and through the recent actions of the enemy against innocent people, women, and children, we can understand the noble conduct of martyr Soleimani."

He emphasized that "Soleimani's courage extended beyond the borders of Iran" and gave a prominent example: "Even when the Yazidis and Assyrians in Iraq were under attack by ISIS, martyr Soleimani rushed to their aid."

Hammami added: "This approach stems from theological beliefs and faith that bring us pride as his citizens. He showed that with theological beliefs and faith in religion, one can turn behavior into something humane."

Hammami continued, "It is true that the enemies succeeded in killing him, but our belief is that a person is not limited to this fleeting world, and the best place is for those who fall in the way of God. The enemies succeeded in killing Haj Qassem, but they did not succeed in killing his way of thinking. These beliefs have spread throughout Iranian society, the region, and among the people."

Meanwhile, amid the protests in Iran over the economic crisis and the devaluation of the Iranian rial, Jewish communities maintain a low profile and are cautious not to get too close to the protest hotspots. Currently, there has been no change in the daily lives of the communities, but Jews are being extra cautious, especially since all Jewish detainees, except for one, who were arrested after the "Lion's Den" war for criticizing the regime, have been released.