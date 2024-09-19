Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir-Saeed Iravani, on Wednesday sent a letter to the Security Council in which he stated that his country will respond to the attack against its ambassador in Lebanon.

The Iranian envoy wrote in the letter that Iran "reserves its rights under international law to take required measures deemed necessary to respond".

Amir-Saeed Iravani also called on the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to condemn Israel's actions.

His comments come after Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, lost one eye and suffered an injury to the other in Tuesday’s Hezbollah pager explosions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi condemned the allegedly coordinated explosions of hundreds of pagers in Lebanon on Tuesday, calling it a "terrorist act" and blaming Israel.

Speaking to his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, Araqchi expressed his condolences and offered support, the Foreign Ministry in Tehran said.

Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council and cousin of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, on Wednesday vowed that the terrorist organization would respond to the detonation of communications devices used by Hezbollah members.

"We say to the enemy - if your goal is to stop the support system, know that it will increase in strength and determination. The punishment for aggression will come soon," Safieddine said in reference to Israel, which Hezbollah blames for the attacks. He said that Nasrallah would "reveal all" tomorrow and that “these attacks will certainly be uniquely punished; there will be a bloodily unique revenge.”